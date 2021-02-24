22yrs-old school dropout bags seven months imprisonment for impersonation

The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced a 22-year- old school dropout, Mathew Ogwuche, to seven months imprisonment for engaging in cybercrime.

Ogwuche bagged the jail term after been found guilty by the court for impersonating Karlee Grey to defraud people through cyberspace.

The 22-year-old dropout was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office before Justice Patricia Ajoku, for trial.

In the charge filed by EFCC on Wednesday, Ogwuche was found to have committed an offence that was contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Act.

The judge, while delivering her judgement, ordered that the convict restitute the sum of $645 and forfeits one Hp Laptop as well as one Infinix S4 mobile phone to the Federal Government.