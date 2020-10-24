229 Lagos EndSARS protest hijackers under detention for murder, others

No fewer than 229 persons disguising as members of the youth movement protesting against brutality and reform of the Nigerian Police were said to be under detention at different divisional police stations over alleged murder, looting public and private property in Lagos State and others.

The 229 suspects were those apprehended by the law enforcement agency for allegedly hijacking the peaceful demonstration codenamed EndSARS protest conveyed to kick against extra-judicial killings and for the destruction of public and private property as well as causing unrest in the state.

Confirming the arrest and detention, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said that the state government would be prosecuting the suspects for allegedly destroying and looting public and private property in different parts of the State.

Onigbanjo, who disclosed it yesterday, appealed to Lagosians that maintaining peace, law and order in their respective communities would boost development in Lagos.

He further pledging the commitment of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to uphold the rule of law at all times and ensure that none of the citizen’s rights were trampled upon.

Onigbanjo, in a statement made available to The Guild by the ministry, revealed that the State Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi has gone round relevant Police formations with a team of Prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.

“229 suspects were arrested by the Police for various criminal offenses ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of property and assault before and after the Statewide curfew imposed by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order in Lagos”, the Commissioner stated.

He averred that after the conclusion of the evaluation exercise, those who have cases to answer will be arraigned before the Courts on Monday while others will be released.

It would be recalled that some hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest of youths against brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police personnel tagged #EndSARS to wreak havoc and disturb the peace in the State.