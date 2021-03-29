225 stranded Nigerians return from Saudi-Arabia, under isolation

No fewer than 255 stranded Nigerians in Saudi-Arabia have been airlifted back to the country and would be placed under fourteen days of compulsory isolation in line with the Federal Government measures to curb spread of coronavirus.

It added that the 255 returnees would be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp to observe the mandatory 14 days isolation as in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Saudi Arabia via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 on Monday.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the commission said the “returnees, as part of a first batch, will proceed on quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19

“Other returnees’ arrival is expected in subsequent days.”

It would be recalled that in February, NIDCOM stated that the 425 citizens stranded in Saudi Arabia arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

In the previous week, a total of 384 Nigerians returned from the Middle East Kingdom, and a day after that, another batch numbering over 400 returned to the country.