22-year-old Ecuador footballer dies after auto crash

A 22-year-old Ecuador international footballer, Marco Angulo, has been pronounced dead by medical experts, following the injuries sustained during an auto crash in the country.

It was learnt that other passengers in the vehicle were Independiente del Valle footballer, Roberto Cabezas, and a friend, Victor Carcopa, also died in the accident.

The player’s club, LDU Quito, disclosed that he had been in hospital since the auto crash that occurred in the south of Ecuador’s capital Quito.

As gathered, the deveased underwent several operations and spent over a week in intensive care, before passing away yesterday.

“With deep sorrow and sadness, we regret to have to inform you of the death of our dear player Marco Angulo,” LDU Quito, who play in Ecuador’s top flight, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We convey our condolences to his family and his loved ones.

“His passing is an irreparable loss which will leave an indelible mark in our hearts.”

Angulo’s parent club, Major League Soccer outfit, FC Cincinnati, said they were “heartbroken to share” news of his death.

After a single season in the United States, Angulo joined LDU Quito on loan with an option to buy in March 2024.

Angulo made 16 appearances for the club. His last appearance came on 6 October – a day before the car crash.

He made his debut for Ecuador in November 2022, coming on as a substitute in a 0-0 draw against Iraq, and earned three caps for his country.

“The Ecuadorian Football Association expresses its deepest sympathy over the death of Marco Angulo,” a statement from the governing body read.

“Marco was not only an outstanding player but also a great team-mate. He leaves a deep sorrow in our hearts, especially in those of us who went with him on countless trips, and to training camps and matches.