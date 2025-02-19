22 Boko Haram ex-members undergoing psychiatric treatment in Borno

No fewer than 22 ex-Boko Haram members from the Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) are currently undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State.

After dropping their arms, the ex-Boko Haram members were sent to the psychiatric hospital by the federal government for further medical evaluation and treatment

The medical evaluation and treatment were disclosed during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, where discussions centred on reintegration plans for rehabilitated individuals, especially terrorists.

The OPSC Coordinator, Brig. Gen. Yusuf Ali, stated that the affected Boko Haram members required specialized psychiatric care as part of their recovery process.

Since 2016, Operation Safe Corridor has rehabilitated 2,190 individuals, including 2,163 Nigerians and 27 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic, all of whom have been repatriated.

Between July and November 2024, the program took in 825 new participants, including 14 foreigners from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, represented by Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, revealed that over 120,000 terrorists and their families had surrendered since the program’s launch.

At present, 789 ex-combatants are undergoing rehabilitation, with 391 set for reintegration into their communities by March 2025.

Authorities have outlined plans to provide these individuals with personal supplies and startup kits based on their vocational training to help them reintegrate into society.