21yrs-old man under detention after stabbing landlord to death

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his landlord to death over a misunderstanding in Ogidi Ani-Etiti axis of Idemili North Local Government Area.

The suspect, identified as Onyeamachi Mmaju, was said to have stabbed his landlord, Nonso Oyiboka, a 34-year-old after the latter accused him of ‘bringing too many women into the compound’, a development which triggered Mmaju and led to Oyiboka’s death.

Confirming the incident, the state’s Commissioner of Police, John Abang, said that a stab wound was found on the deceased’s back and that a knife was also recovered as an exhibit at the incident scene.

Through a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, Abang said that upon a distressed call received from neighbors, policemen attached to Ogidi Division led by its Divisional Police Officer, Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed Oyiboka, who was found in a pool of his blood, to Iyi Enu Mission hospital, for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly had a short quarrel over ‘bringing of too many women into the compound’ that eventually led to a scuffle which resulted to the deceased being stabbed to death,” the statement said.

Abang, however, ordered that the case be transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation, adding that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after conclusion of investigation.