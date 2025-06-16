Ghana drunkards group faults alcohol price hike

The Ghana Drunkards Association has issued a three-week ultimatum to the country’s government to reverse the new prices placed on alcoholic drinks that have allegedly limited their ability to meet daily consumption.

They said that after the three-week ultimatum, if the price remains, they would be embarking on an indefinite protest against the government’s decision to approve the new prices across the country.

The association bemoaned a 15 percent price increase of the drinks, which, according to them, has affected operators of drink joints across the country.

In a viral video, the group disclosed that despite the strengthening of the Cedis, the amounts of the drinks are prohibitively high, urging the country’s President, John Mahama, to engage with them within a stipulated three weeks in order to find a solution to the increase.

President of the association, Moses Drybones, said that the motive to make the video go in circulation is to inform the stakeholders of the incident, warning that failure to adhere to their demands will result in a nationwide demonstration, which will involve approximately 16.6 million members.

Drybones stated that the increase in value of the cedi has reduced the prices of food items in the market, but the alcohol prices remain ridiculously high.

“To date, the cost of alcohol is still expensive,” Drybones mentioned.

“If you want to buy alcohol, there is an increment in the price, which is 15 percent. The increment has affected people operating drinking spots”.

“We have heard that the Ghana Cedis has appreciated against the dollar, forcing the President to reduce the price of goods in the market.

“We are therefore calling on the president and the minister of trade to ensure that within 3-week, the hike in the prices of alcohol and beverages is reduced.