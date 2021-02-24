21,000 Kwara indigents enroll for Govt. free healthcare service

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off the enrolment of another 21,000 indigent residents for the free healthcare services under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme aimed at ensuring the citizens have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their status.

He indicated that the flag off, which took place in Ogbondoroko area of Asa local government, was coming barely six months after the administration onboarded 10,000 vulnerable people into its healthcare insurance scheme.

AbdulRazaq, who spoke yesterday shortly before handing the cards of the free services to the indigents at an event attended by top government functionaries including Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, said that the beneficiaries of the free healthcare services are spread across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He listed the free services for beneficiaries to include 100% free healthcare services for antenatal, baby delivery, surgeries, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, emergencies, chronic and non-chronic diseases, among others.

According to him, this is one of the beautiful fruits of the counterpart funds that we paid and continue to pay since coming on board in 2019. Besides, we were able to key into the BHPF programme because we have made our health insurance active through funding as well as our proactive steps to bring our primary healthcare under one roof.

The governor added that in the space of nine months, his administration has given free access to comprehensive healthcare to no fewer than 41,000 indigents, vulnerable people, saying that the 100% health subsidy scheme was unprecedented in Kwara state history.

“The target of this administration is to make Kwara the go-to destination for qualitative healthcare and other areas. That journey has begun already. Various projects and initiatives are underway to not only restore the glory of the state but also place Kwara above its peers in the northern region. When our ICU facility is completed at the IGH, it will be the largest and the best in central Nigeria. We are also investing in infrastructure for dental and eye care to best our contemporaries in the region.

“We are doing these for posterity. However, we need the support of everyone to succeed. To make our state great again, everybody has a role to play — government, the masses, and the bureaucracy. I urge all of us to work for a legacy that will outlast us and make life a lot better for the people,” he said.