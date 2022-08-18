21 worshippers die during bomb blast on Afghanistan Mosque

No fewer than 21 worshippers have been confirmed dead during a bomb blast that tore through a Kabul mosque in Afghanistan.

Aside the deceased victims, 33 people were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the blast.

The Kabul Police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran confirmed that another 33 people had been injured in the blast.

He said that the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings.

Through a statement released on Thursday, the spokesperson said that there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast and authorities did not publicly assign blame.

On their part, Emergency’s Afghanistan country director, Stefano Sozza said that two people had arrived dead and one patient died in the emergency room.

“The country is suffering the consequences of a very long conflict that has undermined its future,” Sozza said

As gathered, the Emergency Hospital is a facility run by an Italian NGO that specialised in treating victims of war, it was said to have admitted 27 people, including five children, who had been wounded in the blasts.

In August the hospital had treated 80 patients from six different mass casualty events, which includes major incidents such as blasts and mass shootings.

The Taliban said that they are restoring security to the war-torn country, which has seen an overall drop in violence since the group took over and defeated a U.S.-backed government a year ago.

However, several large attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place in urban centres in recent months.

