21 passengers die in Kano auto crash

No fewer than 21 passengers have been confirmed dead following a tragic road accident involving a Toyota Hummer Bus and a DAF trailer on a busy expressway.

The deadly road accident involved 24 passengers in total and the accident was blamed on the Hummer Bus driver’s disregard for traffic regulations.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, the bus (KMC 171 YM) collided with the trailer (GWL 422 ZE), sparking a fierce fire that instantly killed 21 occupants.

However, three others survived but suffered varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Garun Malam General Hospital with the remains of the deceased deposited at the Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary.

Speaking on the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) revealed that the deadly crash occurred at the Kano-Zaria highway, Kasuwar Dogo in the Dakatsalle area of Kano.

FRSC spokesperson Abdullahi Labaran explained, “The crash was caused by route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer. The impact resulted in a fire outbreak.”

Sector Commander, Mohammed Bature, described the incident as “one of the most devastating crashes in recent times,” expressing sorrow over the high casualty figure.

He said coordinated efforts by FRSC personnel, fire service responders, and the police helped extinguish the fire and clear the roadway for traffic to resume.

While sympathising with affected families, Bature emphasised the dangers of traffic rule violations. “We urge drivers to avoid night journeys, wrong-way driving, and other reckless behaviours. Such decisions often end in fatalities,” he warned.

He concluded by assuring the public of the FRSC’s unwavering dedication to protecting lives on Nigeria’s highways: “The Corps remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and urges the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding on the highways.”