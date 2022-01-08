21 passengers die after snow traps bus in Pakistan

At least 21 passengers have been confirmed to have died and dozens of others still trapped after heavy snow held back their vehicles in the northern region of Pakistan.

The deceased people were said to be among the passengers that board about 1,000 vehicles that got trapped on a highway in the region.

It was learnt that the country’s military, on Saturday after the disaster occured, have been deployed to the scene to clear roads and rescue those still trapped near the hilltop town of Murree.