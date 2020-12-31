21 internet fraudsters under detention in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has placed no fewer than 21 youths suspected to be involved in computer-related fraud under detention in Lagos State.

As gathered, the suspects had allegedly been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money before their arrest by the Lagos Zonal Office.

The suspects were: Shittu Yakubu, Akinsola Afeez, Adeniyi Joseph, Opeyemi Wahab, Idris Sunday, Lawal Moshood, Jubril Yusuf, Olusegun Mohammed, Adekunle Adesanya, and Damilola Abijide.

Others under detention were: Sola Adio, Oladipo Ademola, Damilola Adewale, Akinsola Ridwan, Ogunlaye Damilare, Falaye Peters, Magnus Toni, Onanuga Ahmed, Bolarinwa Segun, Onanuga Olawale, and Ayomide Afeez.

Confirming their arrest, the anti-graft agency, in a statement made available to The Guild, said that the 21 youths were apprehended at Roxbury Leisure Homes Phase 2, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota, Lagos.

The commission added that the suspects, who were members of an organized cybercrime syndicate, were arrested during an early morning operation yesterday.

According to EFCC, the operation was embarked upon following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

EFCC further revealed that 12 vehicles mobile phones and laptop computers were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest and that they would be prosecuted according to the country’s constitution.