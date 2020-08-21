21 Badagry rainstorm victims recieve LASG cash palliative 

The Lagos State Government has distributed second batch of its cash palliative to victims of Badagry rainstorm with 21 additional families recieving cash ranging from two hundred to five hundred thousand naira from the government.

As gathered, the receipents were grouped into three according to the level of damages suffered, with those who suffered severe damages getting N500,000, while those who suffered moderate and mild damages got N400,000 and N200,000 respectively.

As stated, the exercise being coordinated by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was in line the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to protect lives and properties of Lagosians accross the state, particularly victims of the disaster that lost their buildings and other personal belongings eight days ago.

Speaking during the exercise, Sanwo-Olu said that cash distribution was to support the families during trying times and raise their hopes that all was not lost and that the government would do all within its power to ensure normalcy returned to the affected areas.

Represented by a Commissioner at the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Afose, the Governor maintained that the cash distribution would be done in batches to allow for smooth running of the intervention, adding that the 21 families getting supported was in continuation of the first batch of 31 families already catered for.

He noted that the goverment would ensure that the four affected communities namely, Iragon, Iragonthogli, Iragbo and Kemu would be rehabilitated as part of his administration’s commitment to mitigate negative impact of the incident on owners of the properties and occupants.

On his part, LASEMA Director General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the speedy reconstruction of the devastated communities alongside cash palliative was a part of the state government’s support to ameliorate the victim’s situation.

While thanking the government for supporting the victims, the LASEMA boss, through a statement by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, implored residents to remain calm and peaceful, assuring that all the victims would be catered in batches.

Speaking on behalf of the community after the cash distribution exercise at the Iragon town hall, Baale of Iragon Thogili, Chief Sedowhe Francis, thanked Sanwo-Olu for his administration’s prompt response to the plight of his people, as well as the swift response of LASEMA immediately the incident occurred.