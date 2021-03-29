21 Abuja, Niger youths land in EFCC detention over internet frauds

No fewer than 21 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) both in Abuja and Niger for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

As gathered, 18 suspects were said to have been arrested by the EFCC personnel Abuja Zonal Office, while three suspects were also apprehended by the personnel of the anti-graft agency attached to the commission’s Niger Zonal Office.

The 18 suspects apprehended in Abuja include kpotegho Profit, Aseimo Prince, Ekhaguere Favour, Ekhaguere Esewi, Kelvin Ekhaguere, Temola Adex, Ezuzu Happiness, Ekhiyokwo Emmanuel, Mena Emmanuel, Clement Ifietekhai, Babatunde Ilori, Ejoor Joseph, Okunuwe Durkio, Agbaga Kelvin, Ajayi David, Akinwale Taiwo, Joseph Junior, and Agbaje Opeyemi.

The agency also listed the arrested suspects in Niger to include Abubakar Haruna, Nuhu Alfa Katuna, and Mohammed Adamu.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement disclosed on Monday stated that their arrest followed series of intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes of the syndicate.

Uwajaren listed the item recovered from the cybercrime suspects in Abuja to include six exotic cars, twenty-six mobile phones, eleven laptop computers, Flash and Hardrive, three International passports, and six handbags and Niger suspects as mobile phones and SIM cards.

He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.