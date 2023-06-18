20yrs-old man dies after water tank fall inside Lagos room

A 20years old man, Jamal Nureni, has been confirmed to have died while sleeping after a water tank fell on his room, leaving the deceased family in an unforgettable pains in the state.

Aside from the family, residents Ikotun Egbe in Idimu axis of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) were yet to come term that the young promising man has been pronounced dead by medical experts at the Alimosho General Hospital hospital after the tank fell on him and three others in the house.

The three others, who were friends to the deceased Jammal, were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape from the accident scene.

As gathered on Sunday, the water tank that brought calamity on the Nureni’s family yesterday, was owned by their neighbour who described the tragedy that befell the family as an accident, even though the victim’s relatives considered it as negligence on the owner’s part.

The deceased Grand mother, Yemisi Odejimi, disclosed that his late grandson was sleeping in a room with three others when suddenly they heard a loud sound from the ceiling.

“I just woke up to take my bath when suddenly I heard a loud sound and a noise coming from behind, I quickly put on my cloth and ran out.

“Getting to the place, I realized that a water tank had fallen from the other compound into my son’s room, one of them was electrocuted and the other sustained injury, they were all taken to the general hospital where Jamal was confirmed dead”. she added.

The lonely boy to have escaped unhurt after the incident was said to have left the room to observe his early morning solaat, (the Muslim prayers) prayers as a Muslim’.

Also, the Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, conirmed the development throuigh a statement released on his official social media handle in the state.

One of the boys in the room also said that he was the only one who did not sustain any injury because he went out to observe his early morning prayers as a Muslim.

Town Crier News Nigeria gathered that the landlord and owner of the building from where the tank fell, O.B Taiwo, and the CDA chairman, the sad incident with a pinch of salt, carelessly saying “it is an accident, and can be settled between the the two families”; when in fact it should be treated as a matter of gross negligence on the landlord’s part.

They also said that the police told them not to bury the corpse until further directives from the DPO.

However, the matter was domiciled at the Ikotun police division while the corpse was deposited at the mortuary.

