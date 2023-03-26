20yrs old man commits suicide in Lagos

Tragedy has occurred in Epe axis after a 20-year-old man, Sodiq Olayemi, committed suicide after handing himself in an uncompleted building in Lagos State.

The deceased was said to have left his father’s house under the pretence that he was going to check up on his friends.

But minutes after he left, his relatives could not trave him and started searching for him before he was found to have taken his own life in an uncompleted building.

Hours after he left home, the lifeless body of Sodiq was found hanging in a building under construction yesterday.

It was learnt that the search party that saw the lifeless body alerted his father who informed the police of the development.

A source in the family narrated that the police sent detectives to the scene after the father’s visit to the nearest police station on the case.

According to him, a check on him showed that there was no mark of violence found on the body of the deceased.

Aside from that, there was suicide note found at the scene, indicating reasons the young man committed suicide in the community.

When The Guild contacted the Lagos Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, for response, he didn’t pick his phone and didn’t respond to messages.

