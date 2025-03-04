20yrs old Bauchi man kills mother over sundry arguments

The Bauchi Police Command has apprehended a 20-year-old man, Safiyanu Dalhatu, for allegedly killing his mother with pestle in the Abujan Kwata area of the state.

Dalhatu’s mother, Salama Abdullahi, who reside in same residence with the son, was confirmed dead by medical experts at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi.

As gathered, the 40-year-old woman, who was attacked by the son with a heavy pestle, died following fractures sustained during the attack allegedly perpetrated by Dalhatu.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the tragedy, said that investigations has commenced to unravel reasons for the son’s attack on the deceased mother.

Wakil, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that altercation between the suspect and his biological mother precipitated the assault.

According to him, “On February 24, 2025, Peace and Security Committee members in the Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi reported an incident to the ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

“At about 3:00 PM, Safiyanu Dalhatu, a 20-year-old male resident of Abujan Kwata, allegedly assaulted his biological mother, Salama Abdullahi, a 40-year-old female of the same residence. Safiyanu Dalhatu is accused of attacking Salma Abdullahi with a heavy pestle, resulting in fractures to both of her hands as well as other bodily injuries.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullahi Muazu, promptly led a team of detectives to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi for medical attention. Unfortunately, a medical professional later confirmed her death.

“Initial investigations suggest that the altercation between the suspect and his Biological mother precipitated the assault. The suspect has been apprehended, and the pestle used in the incident has been recovered and documented as exhibits.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Mohammed, has directed a thorough investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department. Following the completion of the investigation, the suspect will be prosecuted in a court of law”.