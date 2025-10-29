20yrs lover boy die fighting over girlfriend in Yobe

Jibrin Lamido, a 20-year-old man, was reported dead after sustaining a machete wound during a fight with a romantic rival over his girlfriend in Gurdadi village, Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Lamido was confirmed dead by medical practitioners at the health facility where he was admitted following the injury.

The young man was said to have been attacked with a machete by his rival, who confronted him at his girlfriend’s house.

Lamido had visited his 22-year-old girlfriend, Saratu Gata, at her home in nearby Kalameri village when the other man barged in, daring him to “prove his manhood” if he truly loved the woman.

According to community members, the 20-year-old man, enraged by the challenge, engaged in a fight with his rival, who struck him on the neck with a machete.

Eyewitnesses added that the perpetrator fled the community immediately after the attack to evade arrest by police officers, who were already on the way following an emergency call from residents.

Officers from the Kumaganam Police Outstation quickly rushed the victim to the General Hospital, Kumaganam, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

“The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack, but our men are on his trail and we are confident he will be brought to justice soon,” a police officer, who spoke anonymously, told reporters.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body was released to his family after an autopsy and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Residents have expressed sorrow over the tragic loss, describing the incident as “a needless death over a matter of love that could have been resolved peacefully.”