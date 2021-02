20yr-old under detention for possessing cocaine in Ondo

A 20-year-old man, identified as Bidemi Timileyin has been arrested for possessing 6.12 grams of cocaine by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State.

The suspect was said to have been arrested at a joint in Ajiboro community Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, while other suspects escaped during the operation.

Aside from the arrested suspect, the agency also intercepted a 40-foot truck carrying Nigerian Breweries beer bottles, with 239 kilograms of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa concealed inside the truck.

Confirming the arrest, the NDLEA Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that both Timileyin and the truck were arrested and seized on Wednesday respectively.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, Babafemi said that the illicit substances were loaded into the truck in Benin, Edo state on its way from Idiroko, Ogun state heading to Aba in Abia state.

According to him, three suspects arrested in connection with the seizure include the driver, Okeke Linus (34); the conductor, Bokwagh Tivfa (29) and the courier, Chidi Ofondu (60).

“On the 24th February, 2021, at about 1930hours, based on information, Imo state command intercepted a 40ft Fonton truck with registration number Lagos KJA 991 XZ, belonging to AG leventis, Aba, a transporter for Nigerian Breweries, Aba, suspected of conveying some quantities of cannabis sativa at the control bus stop, Owerri, Imo state.

“The truck, which had empty bottles in crates belonging to Nigerian Breweries, was taken to the command headquarters, Owerri for a thorough search. In the process, 13 big bags of dried weed suspected to be cannabis sativa and weighing 239kgs concealed in between the crates of empty bottles were recovered.

“The truck was coming from Idiroko where they had gone to deliver products and thereafter carried empty bottles back to Aba. They stopped at Okada, Edo state on the 23rd February, 2021 where they slept over, and it was in Okada they met the courier, Chidi Ofondu, where a total of 26 bags of the suspected substance were loaded. The trio left Okada in the morning of 24th February, 2021 to Aba enroute Owerri. Thirteen (13) bags of the exhibit were dropped along the road in Imo state before they got to the control bus stop, Owerri same day where they were intercepted,” the statement said.