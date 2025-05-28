20M Nigerians are battling with mental challenges- WHO

A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that nearly 20 million Nigerians, representing about 8.4 percent of the country’s population, are currently living with various mental health conditions.

The alarming statistic underscores a growing crisis in Nigeria, where access to adequate mental health care remains a major concern due to stigma, insufficient funding, and a shortage of professionals.

This concern has renewed calls for improved access to treatment, increased public awareness, and a sustained effort to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Lending his voice to the advocacy, Azubike Alichi, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria-American Institute for Mental Health (NAIMH), highlighted the urgency of the situation during a mental health training programme held in Owerri.

The initiative was organised by NAIMH in collaboration with the Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy and Ethics (CSAAE), and supported by Nigeria Mental Health Practitioners (NMHP) USA Inc.

Speaking during the event, Alichi said the training was designed to equip non-psychiatric health workers with the skills to identify symptoms of mental illness and provide basic support to affected individuals.

Describing Nigeria’s depression rate as “alarming,” he revealed that only 10 percent of people living with mental health conditions currently have access to appropriate care, stressing the need for urgent and coordinated intervention.

This shortage of access is compounded by the severe lack of mental health professionals, with only about 250 psychiatrists available to serve a population exceeding 200 million.

Health experts warn that the shortfall in professionals continues to widen the treatment gap, placing added pressure on families and communities already struggling to cope.

In response, stakeholders have begun exploring alternative solutions to bridge the care gap, including training non-specialist health workers to deliver basic mental health services at the grassroots level.

A recent pilot programme in Imo State trained 25 health workers to support mental health care in underserved communities, marking a step towards expanding services beyond psychiatric facilities.

Experts are also urging increased government investment, stronger public education efforts to combat stigma, and the integration of mental health services into primary health care as part of long-term efforts to address the country’s mental health burden.