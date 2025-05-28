Three residents die, dozens injure in Ondo cult clashes

Four residents have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries following violent clashes between rival cult groups in two separate locations in Ondo State.

According to an eyewitness, three members of the Ẹiyẹ confraternity were shot dead during confrontations at Ife Garage, with another killed at Sabo in the Oka area of the state.

The state’s Police Command Spokesperson, Olushla Ayanlade, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, described the victims as notorious cultists already on the command’s wanted list.

Ayanlade, in a statement issued to newsmen, noted that the law enforcement agency has deployed its operatives to restore law and order in the affected areas.

He urged residents of the city and its environs to remain calm, assuring them that security agencies are actively working towards ensuring adequate peace and security in the area.

According to him, “There was a cult clash on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, this morning, the Police Commissioner had an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

“Four people have been confirmed dead, who we believe were related and involved in the cult clash, while some other individuals were injured.

“Our men have been deployed to the scene and we encourage members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without first or panic.”