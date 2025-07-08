2027 senate poll: Nasarawa Gov. and stakeholders’ proposal

In a decisive show of political solidarity, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Nasarawa North Senatorial District have unanimously called upon Governor Abdullahi Sule to represent the zone in the Senate at the end of his second term in 2027.

The resolution emerged from a high-stakes stakeholders’ meeting convened in Akwanga on Saturday, July 6, 2025, positioning Sule as the district’s consensus candidate to succeed Senator Godiya Akwashiki.

The formal communiqué issued and read by Mr. Timothy Anjide, a former secretary to the Nasarawa State government, at the end of the meeting, lauded Sule’s exceptional performance and prudent leadership as the driving force behind their appeal.

Hon. Safiyanu Isa Andaha convener of the meeting and Chairman of Akwanga LGA, said the purpose of the meeting was to foster unity of the party.

“We are here to talk to ourselves. We must endeavour to set aside our grievances in the interest of the party. We must work together as one people in order for us to forge ahead,” Andaha said.

While emphasizing the significance of the endorsement, the convener appealed to Governor Sule to hearken to the call from his people and to accept to run for the Senate.

“As you can see, the attendance of stakeholders from across all the three local governments making up the zone. 99 per cent of the stakeholders attended the meeting, and there is a unanimous agreement that Engr. A. A. Sule should come and contest in the forthcoming 2027 general election. My governor is a democrat. I hope he will answer this call from his people,” he stated.

Central to the stakeholders’ demand is Sule’s record of fiscal discipline and transformative infrastructure, with the State Commissioner for Water Resources Mohammed Muluku underscoring the governor’s financial stewardship.

“Governor Sule has severally made it known that he did not borrow a single kobo in executing all the projects we are seeing. Presently, Nasarawa State has over ₦20bn in reserve as savings,” Muluku stated.

The stakeholders were all in agreement that this assertion aligns with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s visible admiration during a recent visit to the state to commission projects, where he reportedly set aside his prepared speech to praise Sule’s efficient resource management.

The stakeholders in Akwanga cited tangible projects, including the engineering feat of the Akwanga Underpass, dualization of intra-city roads, Akwanga Byepass, rural roads linking agricultural hubs, and urban renewal initiatives in Lafia, as forming the bedrock of their testimonials.

Governor Sule’s erstwhile campaign director general in 2019, Senator John Danboyi encapsulated this prevailing atmosphere.

“All the good things done by our Governor are there and visible for all to see. Even our present environment, this particular venue for our meeting. We all knew the condition of this place before now. This has shown that in this zone, not to mention the entire Nasarawa State, Governor Sule has done exceptionally well and should be appreciated,” Senator Danboyi said.

Muluku framed the Senate bid as a cultural imperative, invoking a local proverb to emphasize the significance of the zone’s reciprocal gesture towards their son who is distinguishing himself in the service of the state.

“A mother who sends her child on errands several times and the son delivers exceptionally, such a mother gives colanut as appreciation. What manner of appreciation can we show to Governor Sule better than for him to go to the Senate? We are all in agreement that after his tenure as Governor, Engr Sule should come and seek election to represent our zone at the Senate,” he said.

For Hon. Kwanta Yakubu , Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, the parley provided a vital platform for deliberations on the political trajectory of the Nasarawa North Senatorial district, calling for the need to consolidate the gains achieved under the current administration.

“After extensive and fruitful discussions, a communique read by Hon. Timothy Anjide, former Secretary to the State Government, unanimously endorsed His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat in the forthcoming elections.

“The Stakeholders also declared an unwavering support for the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This collective decision reflects the confidence in the leadership and vision of both Governor Abdullahi Sule and President Tinubu; and the commitment of the people of Nasarawa North to sustainable development, inclusive governance, and political stability,” Kwanta said.

Tony Bala Shammah, an aspirant for the seat of the Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, framed the Senate push as reciprocating the laudable development initiatives of Governor Sule.

“Today’s gathering is about the coming together of who is who in APC, coming together of people of likeminds, is the coming of people together to ensure there is unity, progress and to showcase all that His Excellency, Engr. A. A. Sule is doing and what His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is doing. To equally pass a vote of confidence on them. Because he who does well, should be commended. As you can see, they were all endorsed and that they should seek re-election,” he said.

Simultaneously, stakeholders endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, citing federal appointments granted to Nasarawa North indigenes and developmental strides under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also, as part of the agenda for the meeting, according to Hon. Andaha was to foster unity in the APC and further revitalize its grassroots appeal across the zone.

“Part of the agenda of the meeting was to ensure that APC is a party for the grassroots. We used the opportunity of the meeting to remind ourselves to go back to the grassroots, particularly at our polling units, wards, and local governments to spread the gospel of the party,” he added.

On his part, Hon. Muazu Gosho, State Commissioner of Works, called for the constitution of an elders’ committee to enforce discipline and design a roadmap for the zone as the state approaches 2027 general elections.

“If we fail to provide required direction and continue on the part of selfish interest, the zone will remain divided without a focus. As we approach 2027, we should have a focus. The people of the zone are calling out loudly on Governor Sule, our son who is doing us proud, to come out because the Nasarawa North Senatorial ticket under the platform of the APC is free.

Indeed, the Senate call carries significant implications for Nasarawa’s 2027 electoral landscape. Sule’s move to the Senate could ease tensions by injecting fresh air and new ideas in Senate representation in Akwanga zone, as the governor is expected to bring his wealth of experience from the organized private sector and is eight years of administering the state to bear on his representation.

Pundits would say that Governor Sule now faces a defining choice: accept a Senate bid rewarding his performance or decline and fracture the unity he helped forge in the zone. As Nasarawa North stakes its future on the Engineer of Modern Nasarawa, the political ecosystem awaits his response.

Abare is the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Abdullahi Sule