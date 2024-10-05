2027 Poll: Makinde and Tinubu’s face-off

Since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1999, Nigeria’s political landscape has been reshaped by a delicate balance of power between its various regions of North and South.

This is why, as the 2027 presidential election approaches, there is a growing consensus among voters that the South should retain the presidency based on the trajectory of events from 1999 to date.

Therefore, and in view of the current political climate in Nigeria, coupled with the flip flop of the Tinubu’s presidency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been fingered as the most qualified person to succeed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in continuation of the southern presidency and in line with the rotation format.

Firstly, the rotation of power between the North and South has been a long-standing tradition in Nigeria’s political history.

This unwritten agreement has ensured that no single region dominates the others, thereby promoting national unity and stability. With the North having held power from 2015 to 2023, it is only fair and reasonable that the South retains the presidency in 2027.

Secondly, Governor Makinde has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, making him an ideal candidate for the presidency.

His achievements in Oyo State, such as infrastructure development, education reform, and economic growth, showcases his ability to govern effectively. His prosperity policies and vision for a united Nigeria align with the aspirations of many Nigerians.

Thirdly, Governor Makinde’s political experience and national appeal makes him a strong contender for the presidency in 2027.

As a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he has built a reputation as a bridge-builder and a unifying figure. His ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and region positions him well to lead a country as diverse as Nigeria.

In conclusion, Governor Makinde’s leadership credentials, and his national appeal make a strong case for him to succeed President Tinubu in 2027.

As Nigeria moves towards the next election, it is essential to prioritize national unity, progress, and development, and Governor Makinde has the vision and capacity to lead the country towards a brighter and prosperous future.

Tunde Efosa is writing from Benin City, Edo State.