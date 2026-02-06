2027: Lawmakers’ fear of defeat and electronic election result transmission 

I have reviewed various reports about the Senate’s rejection of the electronic transmission of election results. This occurred amid widespread concerns that the Senate was reluctant to pass the bill due to apprehension about potential failure in the 2027 elections. This move has only deepened many Nigerians’ doubts about the election process.

On February 4th, the Senate passed the Electoral Act 2022, Repeal and Reenactment, Amendment Bill 2026, after the third reading. However, it rejected an amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3, which aimed to require mandatory electronic transmission of results.

The rejected amendment would have mandated presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit election results from each polling unit to the IREV portal in real time, after signing and stamping Form EC&A, and with the candidates’ countersignature. Instead, the Senate upheld the existing law stating that “the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including the total number of accredited voters and ballot results, in a manner prescribed by the Commission.”

Meanwhile, Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio denied that the Senate rejected the electronic transmission of results. So, whom do we trust now? The actions of the Senate President.

As an individual, I did not expect them to approve the electronic transmission of election results, especially given that the senators’ body language contradicts their claims of practising democracy. If they pass the electronic transmission of election results, it’s probably because the path might be blocked for them in a democratic system. How many of the 109 senators can truly say they will retain their seats without resorting to vote-buying or rigging?

By popular demand, lawmakers, for the future, including the electronic transmission of results would make our democracy more open and transparent. Rejecting it is undemocratic and weakens our democracy.

Lawmakers should remember they represent all citizens; their actions are watched. It would be honourable for them to reconsider and accept that democracy thrives when people’s voices are heard, preventing Nigeria from seeming like a military-style rule.

Nigerians believe that electronic transmission would end election rigging and irregularities used by politicians to win by force. The National Assembly should legislate to uphold electoral integrity and democratic strengthening. I hope they reconsider their stance, as it would add credibility to our elections and increase voter participation.

Nigerians are aware of the current trend; it shows we are being taken for granted, with lawmakers only chasing material wealth. Rejecting electronic transmission indicates self-interest.

We must prepare to stand and remain standing in 2027, using our civic duty to remind them that power resides with the people. Nigerians must stay vigilant, resisting temptation with promises or gifts. Accept what’s offered but make sure you choose wisely, Enough is enough; o to ge for those that have failed us. It’s time to stand up and stand.

Get your PVC ready. If you have lost it, or don’t have one and are 18 or older, you still have the opportunity to register. Our votes must be counted. As I keep saying, we must decide to vote for candidates of our choice and do so with dignity. We should avoid violence and remain peaceful to succeed.

This is the moment to unite. They may try to use religion, ethnicity, or other divisions to split us, but we must resist and quietly stand by our decisions. Once voting begins, choose the candidate you trust will serve us well. Do not let our differences divide us.

Vote peacefully for whom you believe can do the job, and let us monitor the process calmly. They may attempt to destabilise us with tricks, but we must stay united until the official results are announced. Get a copy of the results, keep it, and share it on your pages.

Monitor the process from polling units to collation centres and the declaration venue. When the results are declared, embrace one another, regardless of the outcome.