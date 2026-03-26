2027 Lagos guber debate deepens as Badagry youths stake claim

Amid ongoing debate on who should succeed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after the expiration of his tenure, youths from Badagry Federation have publicly declared their demand for the state’s top office, intensifying ongoing zoning debates within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a well-attended gathering that brought together traditional rulers, community leaders, market representatives, and youth groups, the Badagry youths delivered a strongly worded statement aligning themselves with the position earlier taken by their royal fathers.

Their message was unambiguous, with the slogan, Badagry Lokan, asserting that it is the turn of Badagry to produce the next governor of Lagos State.

Citing historical precedent at a press briefing on Thursday in Amuwo Odofin, the group noted that since the creation of Lagos State in 1967, no individual from the Badagry federation has ever occupied the governorship seat.

According to them, this long-standing absence underscores the need for equity and fairness in the state’s political power-sharing arrangement.

While the agitation broadly calls for zoning the governorship to Badagry, the youths also spotlighted a potential contender, Samuel Ajose, describing him as a committed party loyalist with a track record of grassroots mobilization and structural investment in the APC.

They credited Ajose with supporting electoral logistics across all 57 local government areas in Lagos, mobilizing political support across the South-West, and sustaining advocacy for the party’s agenda.

“These are verifiable contributions,” the young Lagosians stated, presenting him as a leader whose experience and commitment distinguish him within the emerging contest.

Addressing the pressmen, the Convener of Lagos West APC Youth, Seyon Akran, declared that their request is a legitimate appeal rooted in justice rather than confrontation.

While arguing that their claim is not an accusation, rather a fact, he emphasized Badagry’s consistent political alignment with the APC, highlighting the region’s contributions to electoral victories and governance support across multiple election cycles.

Akran argued that such loyalty should now translate into an opportunity to lead the state for the next eight years.

The convener, meanwhile, warned against sidelining young people in the evolving political equation, insisting that Badagry youths deserve representation, opportunity, and a pathway to leadership.

“Our community is yearning for development, infrastructure, and economic progress,” the group said, linking political representation directly to regional advancement.

Addressing what they described as a lingering narrative questioning Badagry’s readiness to lead, Akran pushed back strongly, pointing to the region’s human capital, and described it as home to capable, educated, as well as experienced individuals who can govern effectively.