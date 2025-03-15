2027: A crossroads of choice

We are at midterm, which means that the next electoral cycle has already started. Unfortunately, governance will begin to slow down as politicking and jockeying for advantage become more pronounced, distracting from the real work of administration and the quest to achieve sustainable development.

The ruling party currently holds a significant advantage, facing an ill-defined and unfocused array of interest groups lacking cohesion. Unlike parliamentary systems, presidential systems don’t truly have an ‘opposition’ concept. Instead, they offer a focused alternative platform, presenting a distinct and more positive stance than the governing party’s. It sums it all that, within the reality of a very difficult economic crisis, there is no realistic, properly-costed alternative on offer. This is a clear indication of intellectual indolence and the absence of political parties showing up our present reality that what we have are Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

To understand the 2027 outlook, we need to examine past election data, shifting alliances and current trends. One key point from the past data is that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, got 63% of his total votes from the 1966 Northern Region. This raises important questions: What does this mean if there’s growing disaffection with the current administration in the North and how will this impact the national majority that brought Tinubu to power?

Assuming, of course, that there’s genuine disaffection in the North, rather than just posturing by those seeking advantage, it’s essential to recognize that there’s no monolithic North. So, the strength of the Tinubu coalition will vary significantly from state to state. In Kaduna, for instance, the APC is currently gaining ground due to defections, despite Abubakar Atiku’s comfortable win in the last presidential election.

Given these dynamics, projections suggest Tinubu will win Kaduna by a comfortable margin in 2027, particularly as Southern Kaduna appears to be shifting towards the APC for the first time. The dynamics will shift from state to state, requiring analysis from this perspective, particularly as it affects senatorial and local government elections. With an expanding base in the South, the odds strongly favour Tinubu’s reelection by a convincing margin. Furthermore, the opposition’s disorganization and focus on personalities rather than programs undermine their effectiveness.

Had Nigeria been blessed with a robust opposition, it would likely have by now replicated the Popular Front model, which was successfully done in Europe and Latin America in the past. This approach, which originated in the 1920s, reached its peak with Salvador Allende Gossens victory in Chile in 1971, and the subsequent formation of a Government of Popular Unity. A Popular Front is essentially an alliance of diverse groups, activists, political parties, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). In Latin America, it incorporated the LT, which was rooted in the Catholic Church. The Popular Front’s key strength lay in its clearly-defined alternative economic program, which aimed to achieve macro-economic stability as a means to attain social justice.

Influential figures like Pope Francis and St. Karol Józef Wojtyła emerged from the Liberation Theology Movement (LT). Other prominent figures associated with this movement include St. Óscar Romero, Jamie Cardinal Sin, Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and Jean-Bertrand Aristide. This movement was particularly powerful in Latin American countries like Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. It was similar to Nigeria’s National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), with its own political, socioeconomic and related programmes.

In today’s Nigeria, many of those competing for power have no intention of forming a popular front that would lead to a government of popular unity. Otherwise, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) wouldn’t have been so entangled in the Godswill Akapbio/Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan drama at a time when Sunday Jackson, who had killed his attacker, was facing a Supreme Court ruling upholding his conviction. If you ask CAN about Leah Sharibus whereabouts, they might respond flippantly, saying shes sipping ‘fura de nono’ in its coldest state, somewhere in the Sambisa Forest. Similarly, inquire about what has come out of the senseless murder of Deborah Samuel, and the usual refrain, ‘God gives, God takes; glory be to God’, would rent the air! It is that bad; and it is sad!

For the religious leaders, religion is more of a means to an end even as the followers continue to wallow in self-deceit. The sanctity of traditional thrones in Nigeria has also been carelessly and dangerously politicized that any Ganduje could just wake up from the other room and disrupt an age-old system without considering the consequences of his actions. So, how do we develop a society in the midst of all kinds of social-yet-avoidable threats?

Without an alternative perspective and the formation of a unified popular front, 2027 is looking like its going to be an anticlimax. Why? There will be gales of decamping to the ruling party, eliminating any impetus for policy review. It therefore means that Nigeria is actually between a rock and a hard place, with an opposition driven by self-interest rather than a genuine desire to provide alternative solutions and position itself as a viable government-in-waiting. Even Organized Labour today resembles what Karl Marx described as an aristocracy of labour, rather than an organization fighting for sustainable development and the continuous elevation of living standards. The country will have to grin and bear it, for such is the nature of a political economy thats based on rent seeking, rather than building a sustainable production base.

Tinubu’s reelection in 2027 appears certain, and one doesn’t need to be a soothsayer or visit Okija Shrine to foresee this outcome. As Detective Sherlock Holmes would say, “Elementary logic, Watson!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)