2026 will be tough for land grabbers- Ondo Govt.

The Ondo State Anti-Land Grabbing Task Force has issued a stern warning, urging land grabbers to desist or face the full weight of the law.

The task force reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding property owners and tackling land-related crimes across the state.

The warning is contained in a statement signed by the commissioner for justice, Kayode Ajulo, on Saturday in Akure.

Ajulo, who chairs the task force, said its first meeting in 2026 reviewed strategies to strengthen enforcement and curb land grabbing.

He declared that 2026 would be “a decisive and difficult year” for land grabbers operating in Ondo State.

The commissioner warned that violators of the Ondo State Properties Protection and its Documentation Law, 2024, would face strict sanctions.

Ajulo said achievements recorded in 2025 were only the beginning, adding that offenders had been given enough time to desist.

“The grace period expired with 2025. Any land grabber in Ondo State should know that this year will be different.

“We have compiled names of individuals deeply involved in land grabbing, turning themselves into veterans of illegality.

“In 2026, we are going all out against them, and the law will be enforced strictly without compromise,” Ajulo said.

He said the task force would no longer tolerate illegal land sales, multiple sales by owning families, intimidation, or forceful land acquisition.

According to him, anyone found culpable would be arrested, prosecuted, and made to face the consequences of their actions.

Ajulo commended Govenor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for addressing land fraud through the enactment of relevant legislation.

He praised the governor’s continued support, including provision of resources to ensure effective operation of the taskforce.

“I sincerely appreciate the governor for enacting the Ondo State Properties Protection and Its Documentation Law, 2024.

“He has demonstrated commitment to protecting lawful property rights and the well-being of the people.

“With this law, investors can operate without fear, property owners are protected, and impunity by land grabbers is ending,” he said.

Ajulo also applauded the governor for approving key operational resources to enhance the taskforce’s effectiveness.

He noted that the support would ensure prompt response to complaints and improved service delivery across the state.