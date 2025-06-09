2025 Ojude Oba: Celebrating culture, Identity

Ijebu Ode in Ogun State came alive as thousands flocked to witness Ojude Oba 2025, the annual cultural extravaganza held on the third day after Eid‑al‑Kabir. The festival, a vibrant homage to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, once again demonstrated its significance as a pillar of Yoruba heritage .

Colorful regberegbe (age-grade) groups gathered at the Awujale Pavilion, adorned in lavish Aso‑Oke, Adire, Sanyan, and coral bead ensembles. Each group showcased dynamic choreography and dance, celebrating unity, identity, and ancestral values .

Descendants of the historic Balogun warrior families made an imposing entrance on beautifully decorated horses, accompanied by rhythmic drums and ceremonial gunshots. The spectacle paid tribute to Ijebu’s storied martial past .

Notable figures like Farooq “King of Steeze” Oreagba returned with panache, donning a luxurious brown agbada, silver accessories, and wielding a majestic lion-headed staff—reclaiming his viral title as festival style royalty .

Nollywood heartthrob Lateef Adedimeji graced the event in elegant trad wear, symbolizing a perfect harmony of celebrity influence and cultural reverence .

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun made headlines for his regal appearance—a gold fur-trimmed agbada with coral beads and matching cap—earning social media acclaim for his “too much drip”

Governor Abiodun delivered heartfelt remarks, pledging continued support to preserve this “timeless celebration of heritage, unity, and loyalty” to the Awujale. His statement, shared via social media, referred to the festival as a visible affirmation of identity and leadership grounded in tradition .

Sources describe Ojude Oba as one of West Africa’s most majestic cultural events, drawing over a million global participants. The event plays a crucial role in reviving local tourism and hospitality, as hotels fill to capacity and businesses thrive .

Founded in the 19th century as a gesture of gratitude by Muslim converts for religious tolerance, Ojude Oba evolved into a high-profile cultural display—blending tradition, pageantry, spirituality, and contemporary flair. Today, it remains a unifying force across generations .

Ojude Oba 2025 was a mesmerizing showcase—marrying dazzling pageantry with a deep-rooted sense of communal pride. Between the drumbeats, horseback entries, vibrant fabrics, and celebrity allure, the festival reaffirmed Yoruba heritage and global cultural diplomacy.