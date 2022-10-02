2023: Tinubu and the anthill before Obi, Atiku 

The results of the 2019 presidential election showed that the APC won PDP with about four million votes.

It stood between 15 million plus for APC and 11 million for PDP. This is no small margin, even if it was rigged as alleged by the opposition.

It must have taken a genius to rig about four million votes and the court also failed to establish this. The rigging was never established. It stands as rumour and it remains so.

In the results; state by state, all the southeast states, five of them polled about two million with Anambra having the highest votes of about 500,000, followed by Enugu with about 300,000, other polled below these numbers.

Each of the south-south zones that are PDP strongholds states polled below 300,000, except Rivers that polled over 400,000.

The votes in the southwest were evenly distributed being a fairly liberal zone, accommodating millions of other ethnic groups in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun for commerce and trade. The tribal voting pattern was not really felt because of the large population of other ethnic groups who are natural PDP fans.

Here in Lagos, APC polled about 600,000 and PDP polled over 400, 000. The obidients in PDP at the time voted massively for Atiku.

In the Northeast, Borno polled over 800,000 for APC and in the north-central, Niger polled about 800,000 for APC.

In the Northwest, the three Ks, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina were in millions. The three recorded about four million and complemented their leads with a J, Jigawa with about 900, 000 votes for APC.

With these, only Borno and Katsina will erase all the southeast PDP votes and “Obidients Gragra” in 2023.

With obidients in town, APC will win with wider margin because Peter Obi’s Labour Party will definitely reduce the votes of PDP in the south-south and southeast.

The noise in Lagos yesterday by the obidients was a welcome and soothing one for the APC because it has further narrowed the chance of “Jandor” Adediran and Funke “Jenifer” Akindele of PDP.

The NURTW’s MC Oluoomo, Alhaji Akinsanya cult-like APC supporters are yet to stage its own one million march in Lagos. If ENDSARs obidients can do rally in Lagos, it will not be illegal for NURTW to stage their JAGABAN rally too.

Ninety per cent of the Obidients on the streets of Lagos on Saturday were the former Atikulates. This is not the best time for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate because it would be difficult for his party to narrow the four million margin it incurred in 2019.

Not even now that a substantial number of the 400, 000 it got in Rivers would now be shared between APC and LP.

Of course there are APC supporters that had since moved to LP and PDP, the question is, are they up to four million? I don’t think so. This is a big number for God’s sake.

The numbers we saw at LP rallies across the country on Saturday were still in thousands not millions. A stadium will contain them.

Perhaps they can reach millions plus their fans at home, it is the PDP that will suffer not APC.

