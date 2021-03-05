2023 presidential election will determine North, South ties- Lagos Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has disclosed that the outcome of 2023 presidential would determine the continued relationship between the South and Northern in Nigeria.

Obasa cautioned that any permutation that political gladiators in the country wished to put together ahead of the election, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential ambition must be considered.

The speaker argued that he and other APC members in Agege were battle-ready to ensure that Tinubu achieves his dream of piloting the affairs of Nigeria in 2023.

There had been speculation that Tinubu would contest the 2023 presidential election, with several groups already springing up and declaring their readiness to campaign and mobilise votes for him.

Although Tinubu had not publicly declared his intention to contest the election, political observers believed he was silently galvanizing strategy to clinch the ticket of the ruling party.

The speaker declared the APC members readiness at the commissioning of 1.4-kilometer Agege, Pen Cinema Flyover, that was attended by Tinubu, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Chairman House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun and other members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, APC Chieftains and political leaders; Iya Oloja General and esteemed Market Leaders; Traditional, Religious and Community Leaders among others.

Obasa said: “Either they like it or not here in Agege and by extension, come 2023, we stand with you (Tinubu). 2023 will become our great factor between the West and the South. It will determine where we stand”.

While advising electorates to be electoral conscious, the Speaker said they should always vote their conscience, saying, when you collect money and vote, it ends at the end of the election but when you vote your conscience, this is what you get.