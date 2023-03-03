2023 presidential election results show fair contest – Expert

A political scientist, Dr. Babatunde Adewunmi, has cautioned Nigerians against the manipulation of sections of the constitution on votes required for the President to emerge, just as he argued that indices from the poll that produced Bola Tinubu as president-elect 2023 polls showed that the exercise could not have been massively rigged as widely claimed.

Adewunmi, who described the recently concluded Presidential Election as highly competitive, stated that if the election was rigged, some o the candidates would not have lost their stronghold during the exercise.

The expert, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, stated that if allegations that the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, were both denied authentic results were real, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, could not have lost in Lagos.

He added that it could not have been possible for Atiku to edge out Tinubu in Katsina State with the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governor, Aminu MAsari.

According to him, the margin between the three leading contenders was so close and it shows that the votes of the people counts during the election across the country.

Adewunmi, however, said that the decision of Obi, and Atiku to head for the court was in line with the democratic tenets and they must be encouraged.

In his review of the outcome of the election, the Political scientist said there were reports of an attempt to hack the INEC server when the exercise was on.

According to him, the fact that INEC could not immediately upload the results from the Presidential election could not have undermined the process.

On what is required to win the Presidential election, Dr Adewunmi cautioned Nigerians against any attempt to manipulate or misinterpret section 299 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

He expressed the belief that there was nothing to discourage Nigerians to return to the poll during the March 11th Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.