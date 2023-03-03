2023 poll: Reflections of a concerned Lagosian

I sincerely believe that Nigerian Christians would be wiser now and won’t fall for such pedestrian and elementary attempt at cheap emotional blackmail, again.

It’s quite sad and unfortunate that the Church had allowed itself to be used, abused, desecrated and ridiculed in the way it has been by Mr. Peter Obi and his followers in the Labour Party.

It is even more repugnant to think that the Church would essentially continue after this ignominy to pretend to still be our Households of God, as we knew them.

This is a new low for the Church Leadership in Nigeria, and I hope Almighty God will make a way for the redemption of the Church in our dear Country.

But in the mean time, my dear sister, we have no alternative than to continue to pray for all our brethren that they may see the light and respectfully tell Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Chinedu Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as well as the Labour Party, to pursue their legitimate political aspirations without dragging the Church into the gutters anymore.

To do otherwise is demonstrative of a shameful lack of political capital and extreme cowardice.

May the good Lord bless us all IJMN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

