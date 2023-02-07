2023 poll: Lawan and Judicial bandits

I was awoken on this side of the world by news of the reversal by the Nigerian Supreme Court of Senate President Ahmed Lawan’s primary election loss. I was already mentally prepared for it after the same Supreme Court affirmed Godswill Akpabio’s fraudulent primary win a few days ago. It’s a well-planned judicial choreography.

The Nigerian Supreme Court is straight-up the most hopeless Supreme Court in the history of the world’s supreme courts. The same Court violated common sense and the will of voters and gave us a “Supreme Court governor” in Imo State who never even pretended to have won an election.

Now it has given Yobe and Akwa Ibom states “Supreme Court senate candidates” in Lawan and Akpabio. Lawan was too busy trying to be APC’s presidential candidate to even participate in the senate primaries in Yobe and unsuccessfully begged Machina to stand down for him, but the Supreme Court just declared him the winner of a contest he didn’t participate in anyway.

It’s a blatant case of justice for sale. Nigeria’s Supreme Court is, without a doubt, a rotten gaggle of useless, purchasable judicial bandits. The highest bidder gets their judgement.

And they’re not even hiding this. Against the judicial oaths they swore, they openly cavort with politicians whose cases they sit in judgement over. They are greedy, grasping, unprincipled curmudgeons who need money, and anybody who gives them the most money gets the most favorable judgement.

I think it is Akpabio who popularized the saying that whatever money cannot do in Nigeria more money can do it. He knows Nigeria really well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

