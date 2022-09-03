2023 Oyo guber: Working mechanism and noisemakers

To say that Governor Seyi Makinde’s style of leadership has created unquantifiable opportunities for all and sundry irrespective of tribe, religion, race, creed, or political affiliation is an understatement because his developmental strides have cut across all strata with a special focus on people’s needs.

With kin interest, I have critically observed the government of the day in Oyo state taking concrete steps to convert ideas to results, and I can boldly state that, these decisions were taken in line with data, science, and logic, and that they are good templates for other states including international communities.

Without much ado, I will like to validate my assertion by traveling a little bit on history lane while avoiding excessive rhetorics. Evidently, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo state- Engr. Seyi Makinde on Tuesday, 27th May 2020 reactivated the pacesetter Quarry and Asphalt Plant in Ijaiye through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Arrangement. The arrangement which has totally transformed the plant to a world-class standard is also facilitating easy access to asphalt for road projects in the state. Jobs creation, fund generation, and many low-hanging fruits abound in this arrangement. It’s however easy to identify the value chain as a result of a working system through the accelerated mechanism.

Away from this, another laudable initiative is the Ultramodern Bus Terminals which were recently delivered in Ojoo and Challenge respectively within the stipulated time. Apparently, it has improved the state’s socio-economic activities and reduced the level of insecurity in those axes. Many indirect jobs have been provided via this problem-solving project.

Remarkably, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki while inaugurating these bus terminals in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital congratulated Governor Makinde for standing firm by his people, saying that the people of the state would appreciate the Governor when it is time. I guess the time is now and this should be done through our votes.

He equally said that inaugurating two bus terminals of good quality and structure is commendable. “Listening to you speak a few minutes ago, I said to myself that, indeed, Nigeria still has hope. When we have people like you in government – people who make decisions not on emotions but on data and facts, people who make decisions that affect the majority of the people – we indeed have hope.” He stated.

This is an indication that our darling Governor is being envied by his counterparts in other states and this should be our collective pride irrespective of party affiliation.

It will also interest everyone to note that, the “Ajisebi Oyo la’n ri” is the watchword of the current administration as its policies over the years had been put into practice by many states and even the federal government. As a true Ibadan man, I always feel honored whenever I am having a chat with friends and family in Lagos state, especially about the Oyo State Park Management initiative which is now at its teething stage under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. I am sure that, the good people of Oyo state are happy to have a governor who is busy dictating positive narratives and serving as a good example. You will all agree with me that, the lists of working initiatives that have transformed the state into an investment hub are endless.

The government of the day under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has continued to prioritize human capacity building, outstanding workers’ welfare, security, effective public-private partnership, working health system, and rehabilitation of Moribund assets.

However, I am not unaware that, there exist many “noisemakers” trying to play some dirty cards all in the name of 2023 general election and sincerely, it’s just a matter of choosing between a working system that has repositioned a pacesetter state to its deserving status and those who are only interested in assuming the government house without any concrete plans for the good people of the state.

Our decisions are valid, Governor Seyi Makinde is indeed the choice of the masses, let’s echo it louder! Seyi leekan si.

Deji Ola is my name, an ardent GSM Advocate on the temple of good governance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

