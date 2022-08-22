2023 Oyo guber: Adelabu and campaign strategy

There is one guy who writes what he called politics 101 on Oyo Politics. And I think Adebayo Adelabu, the Accord Party governorship candidate, needs to enroll in his class and learn about Penkelemesi.

For those who don’t know the meaning of Penkelemesi, let them read Wole Soyinka’s Ibadan: The Penkelemesi years. The word is a Yoruba coinage from the English word, peculiar mess.

The Oyo 101 tutor needs to take Adelabu through lessons in political marketing or call it political communication. This man (Labu) who intends to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state on the ticket of Accord Party, (Akopati) some Yoruba would call it, and it translates to debris in Mama Chalie language, needs to learn how to market himself with facts, not fabrications.

He started by telling the people that roads like the 65km Moniya-Iseyin, 21km Ajia-Airport-Amuloko rd, 34km Iseyin-Oyo road, the 76km Ogbomoso-Iseyin road, and the 12km Awotan- Akufo concrete road among others, being fixed by Governor Seyi Makinde in the state are worthless and of no economic value

Those are roads that lead into the hinterlands, the food basket of the state, and which would facilitate easier access to the city centre. What he is invariably telling the people of Oke Ogun, Oyo, Ogbomoso, and parts of Ibadan is that their welfare is of no use to him if elected.

Adelabu needs to know that the food being consumed in Ibadan, Lagos, and parts of West Africa comes from these hinterlands, and by fixing the roads, Governor Makinde is already being seen as a hero of the people.

The other day, during an interview on a radio station, he equally lied that the Governor has never celebrated Xmas in the state when in actual fact, the Governor has never celebrated any Xmas outside Oyo State since he assumed office.

Enough of these campaigns with tired facts, Mr. Adelabu. Please, go and take lessons in Politics 101.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

