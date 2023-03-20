2023 Lagos governorship poll exposed me to new ideas- Funke Akindele

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate’s running mate in Lagos, Funke Akindele, has said that the 2023 election as one that has exposed her to other new things about politics and the state.

Akindele, a multiple awards winning Nollywood actress, added that she had to learned and unlearned many things while on the campaign train with the governorship candidate, Abdulazeez Adeniran popularly called Jandor.

While stressing that being on the ballot for the Lagos State governorship election was a learning curve, she maintained that the election gave her the opportunity to give a good account of herself despite losing the poll to the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer and incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Despite the defeat, the actress in a statement released on Monday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced winner of the poll, stated that her next political moves would be made public soon.

“It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office.

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed as a matter of fact.

“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy towards the system, however, if we do not speak, we would never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up.

“Thank you once again Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I consider my next moves in life, I will continue prioritizing the good of the people and the integrity of my position as an advocate for the people. Eko oni baje!”

