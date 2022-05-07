2023 election: Straightening records on Peter Obi and others

One young Nigerian is fond of guilt tripping Nigerians especially young Nigerians that have chosen not to vote for Mr Peter Obi. His art of tacit guilt tripping is so active online and already imbibed by some parts of the social media constituency. “Nigerians don’t cherish leaders with ideas” they roared!, “No candidate is selling ideas like Peter Obi” they stressed!.

Records must be refreshed, Mr Peter Obi enjoys an enviable success and personality, infact should be commended for daring to participate in public governance. However, he is not the only shinning star as far as performance in public governance is concerned in Nigeria, the culture of itemizing data and alternative policies shouldn’t be so shocking or new to our political discussion if not because we have reduced our politics to “basest tokenism” and thanks to our media for aiding such too. It is this culture of data analysis in speeches that has depicted Mr Peter Obi has the most loaded and serious presidential candidate “which Nigerians hardly appreciate” according to his fans and most appealing to some youths.

It is also beneficial to note that apart from the brilliant data analysis of Mr Peter Obi, his performance as a Governor is not the most successful or most impressive. If we are to compare his performance with that of Sam Mbakwe and Micheal Okpara, two notable past leaders of the East, a brilliant observer will agree that his performance was “only fair”. His performance couldn’t cover other development indexes like standardized health care, water supply, organised/modern transport sector, low-cost housing, environmental sustainability and Industrialization. His impressive touches on basic education should be commended coupled with road infrastructures and improved revenues coupled with prompt payment of pensioners. Although, there are reservations as to whether the revenue generation during his administration was a worthy success compared to revenue collection in Lagos State or revenue collection drive during the administration of Chris Ngige. Peter Obi couldn’t transform Onitsha and Nnewi to renewed industrial hubs that will compete with Lagos or serve as better alternatives to Lagos in VAT contribution to the country, I also don’t rate the achievement of keeping N70 billion Naira for his successor when there are other public demands begging for attention. As a matter of fact, i will rate Raji Fashola and Donald Duke above Mr Peter Obi in respect of public governance.

Regarding his presentation of ideas which some rate as the most Intellectual alternative to other candidates. I think that’s strategic optics and very good for him but it must also be stated that he is not the only candidate or politician that has promoted politics of ideas. Personally, I have read the works of Kingsley Moghalu regarding his brand of state entrepreneurship, read the resilient policy contributions of Mr Tope Fasua, encountered controversial policy opinions of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2017/2019 condemning austerity and economic policies of the current administration. All these candidates have submitted brilliant alternative thoughts regarding public finance and governance. I might agree they need to discuss more of politics of ideas, write more books or we need more of such Intellectual politicians. It is important to note that Mr Peter Obi is not the only shining star and the Nigerian youths see the larger picture by not allowing anyone guilt trip them because of their Political choices in as much such choices are based on productive performances.

We must raise the bar of standards regarding public governance while we commend the fair achievers but we must not forget we had it so ambitious and more impressive in the 80s.

Mujib Dada-Qadri is a legal practitioner and public affairs analyst

