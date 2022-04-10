2023 election: Issues before Oyo indigenes

I write this piece not as someone who sees himself as a Saint or an individual who felt he has the moral right to make Justification on the whole Political Imbroglio currently ravelling in Oyo Federal Constituency but as an Oyo Descent whose Personal Opinion is subjected to his own perception alone. I write not to bring anyone down but for all and sundry to see the need for us to engage than to attack ahead of the 2023 Election.

Following the consensus agreement to flag Honourable Mudashir Kamil as a candidate for House of Representatives days ago by Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP Leaders in Oyo Federal Constituency, I have taken my time to look at the various spit of media wars among different political caucuses on social media. It’s no more a new thing that when it comes to Media Politics— Most especially on Facebook, we have got the missiles and Tucano by various Media Enthusiast in Oyo Federal Constituency. As such, the various Vituperation, agitation and yearning on Social Media is never a new thing.

However, as good as this could be, the various agitation on social media is all about Interest which is one of the most important ingredients of Democracy. It’s all about Supporting Mr A and Opposing Mr B in as much as Mr A will protect my Interest and there is nothing short of that. What will make the Election to be much more interesting this time around isn’t about the Party structures Alone which is obviously a Salient factor to behold but also the characters and the two Candidates that might lock on together come 2023. The Two are familiar with the Terrain and they are never in any way new to the System.

As much as APC has never conducted its own Primary Election, it’s obvious and so clear and plain that Prince Akeem Adeyemi Adeniyi (Skimeh) will be the flagbearers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) come 2023 for the Member of the House of Representatives. Without no Prejudice and waste of time, The General Election is between the Duo.

However, it’s apparent to state that regardless of the much-touted criticisms, jibes and tantrums we may throw on the Media space, one of the most important reasons most of us are learned is to engage and not attack. Our Criticism at this junction should be Issue-based. Our Agitation at this point should be to ask and not to assume. This is an avenue to ask questions and engage each other on what the duo has done over the Year. If anyone cares to listen, Never forget so soon that the duo are Two time serving House of Representatives members and it’s the same system that has produced the two either currently or in the Past.

Also, If we clamour for the Oyo of our Dreams as we rightly assert, this is high time to roll out the achievements of both candidates for Public consumption rather than resulting in a campaign of calumny of Sycophancy. It’s high time we need to understand that the proverbial illustration by Yoruba ” Arisé laríkà, Aríkà ni Baba iregún” should be the hallmark of the yardsticks to give our mandate to Whosoever is coming out to be our Representative again come 2023 away from the cyberbullying and Media attacks.

As Individuals eyeing the seat in the green Chamber, It’s high time we ask questions on what they have done to impact their community, bills and motion they have both moved in the House of representatives, Project that has been facilitated to their Federal Constituency and those they have been able to use their influence to facilitate the job for their best capacity since both appear to be Two terms Honourable in the House of Representatives and other important questions which my own yardstick may be shy away from that.

As much as tantrums throwing, jibes throwing, media wars and stunts are part of what Political gimmicks entail, Methinks it’s still a high time we Promote on Issues based. Selling candidates with what they have done, what they are doing currently in their current position and rolling out their Agenda on what they want to do in Subsequent Years to Come. Until then…………I submit my Pen!!!!

Lekan Oladipupo is a resident in Oyo state and a public affairs analyst in the state

