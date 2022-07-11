2023 election: Christians and Pastor Tinubu

One thing that cannot be removed from the Holy Bible is its completeness and its records of what have never been written by any man. Every read of the Bible reveals new things, making it the only book that one cannot finish reading.

The Bible becomes more interesting for men who are lucky to have been baptised by the Holy Ghost because the book begins to speak to them directly, the living words.

It tells stories that defy time and makes us understand that the characters that existed before Christ have also come live after him. Some of these characters are the Pharisees who came before Christ and also the Hypocrites who came after Christ.

I do not see any difference between a Pharisee and an Hypocrite. Both are holier than thou personalities as explains by the Gospel of John in a story of the blind man who was healed by Jesus Christ.

In John 9, the Pharisees who managed the synagogue where Jesus began his preaching never loved him because the Messiah was not religious, yet He was the one performing miracles.

I should not be misinterpreted here. This piece is not about our saviour Jesus Christ but about those who call His name to set political agenda in this country.

Just as the Pharisees were calling the name of Moses and Abraham to set political agenda, there are religious bodies, many of which are hypocritical that are calling the name of Jesus today to set political agenda.

In the Gospel of John, the Pharisees never wanted the blind man to mention Jesus as his saviour because to them, Jesus was a sinner.

To them, anybody who would not follow the religious rules was a sinner and so Jesus was one. To them, there was no way God would use a sinner to perform miracle.

In verse 25 of that John, the blind man replied, “Either He is a sinner or not I don’t know but what I know is that I was blind, now I see”.

I have come up with this biblical analogy to explain my encounter in a friend’s car. My friend is a pastor in one of the popular churches around and the argument about Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi came up. I had mentioned that Oluremi is a pastor.

My pastor friend was quick to condemn Oluremi, describing the senator as a fake pastor who ought not to have married Tinubu if she was a true Christian.”

Of course there are hundreds of verses in the Bible one could use to teach against this hypocrisy, it is not the topic for today but the lack of trust among Christians themselves. Christians who see other Christians as sinners and fake believers.

In the eyes of the hypocrites, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a lesser Christian because she is married to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Hmmmmm. She is only a real Christians when she pays her tithe and offering. Why are we like this?

To them, she is not a real member of the Christian Association of Nigeria because her husband has failed to choose a Christian as running mate and so she cannot protect the Christian Agenda.

For me, the closest person to Tinubu now is his wife and she is a Christian for God’s sake that can protect Christians interest.

How do we measure a true Christian, is it by her marriage to another Christian or her personal relationship with her maker and the church of God that anointed her?

In the whole of the southern Nigeria, there is only one Muslim governor, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State. And across Nigeria, there are 20 Christian governors against 16 Muslim governors.

Has CAN succeeded in selling its agenda to the 16 Christian governors in the south and four in the north against just one Muslim governor in the south?

What has been the effort of CAN in some southeastern states that are currently under IPOB siege? For me, we need CAN to sell its agenda to the 20 Christian governors out of the 36 in the country instead of running after one running mate.

What is the place of Senator Pastor Oluremi in the CAN agenda, now that Tinubu has chosen Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate?

