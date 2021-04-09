2021 UTME registration delays after NIN inclusion

Following the inability of applicants for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) to create a profile, has prompted the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to delay registration for the examination.

The JAMB registration that was supposed to hold from April 8 to May 15, 2021, was delayed as the board announces that the National Identity Number (NIN) was compulsory for the examination.

The JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin who confirmed the challenges surrounding the registration, disclosed that the board apologized to the applicants for the delay in the commencement of its registration which it said was “speculated” to begin on Thursday.

The board in the statement issued yesterday explained that the delay was caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by its determined effort to have National Identity Number integration.

JAMB further urged applicants to follow up on advertisements for the commencement of the year registration in order to have knowledge of the requirements involved and the actual date.

He said, “To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t place its advertorial as it was yet to complete the process of a smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE.

“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step-by-step process that candidates are required to follow. However, this delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have NIN integration.

“This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence. Candidates are therefore requested to exercise some patience. The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rolled out so that candidates can begin the creation of a profile.”