2020 budget: Nigeria doesn’t have universal basic education- Peter Obi

Days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2020 budget, Vice-Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, has condemned the allocation to education, saying, 48 billion allocations to the sector was a far cry to what other countries invest in the sector.

Obi argued that there was an absolute need for everyone irrespective of his status to get involved in education especially to ensure that every girl child in Nigeria gets educated.

The Anambra state former governor condemned the budgetary allocation to education, weekend, at Winifred Hubbard lecture to mark the Egbu Girls Old Girls Association, EGOGA’s maiden global reunion held at Egbu Owerri, Imo State.

He attributed the crisis bedeviling Nigeria to the absence of adequate investment in education, saying there’s no universal basic education in the country.

According to him, Nigeria invests only N4.4trillion in education for 10 years compared to South Africa that invested about 17bn dollars in education last year.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, who expressed joy about the coming together of the old students to form EGOGA in order to identify with their alma-mater, stressed the need for Nigerians not to always wait for government, but to contribute to the society in their little capacity.

She lauded Akeredolu for her various women empowerment initiatives, affirming that she hadn’t met her before the event, but had been hearing much about her humanitarian services.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Principal of Egbu Girls Secondary School, Lady Onyekachi Basil-Nwachukwu had noted that the school was known for its high standard which made it produce classical women including wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty-Anyawu Akeredolu, that had come together to form EGOGA.

She stated that the school remained Nigerian Champion in International Brain Bee(IBB) (Neuroscience) quiz competition for three consecutive years of 2015 in Australia, 2016 in Denmark, and 2017 Washington DC.

The Principal, therefore, commended Akeredolu for giving back to the society that produced her.