200 Lagos Christians arrive Isreal for pilgrimage

About 200 Christian pilgrims from Lagos arrived safely for a Holy Land pilgrimage, marking the start of a spiritual journey to key biblical and historical sites across the region.

The pilgrims arrived at about 12:05 pm Isreal time through the Allenby Border and immediately began their tour of the Holy land, visiting historical locations including Jericho, the Mount of Temptation and other Landmark closely linked to biblical history and Christian faith.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director, Public Affairs Unit, Ebunoluwa Olagoke, disclosed that the pilgrims after landing proceeded to Jericho, one of the oldest cities in the world, renowned for its deep biblical significance.

She noted that the biblical accounts identify the area as the place where Christ was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by Satan.

“Pilgrims ascended the Mount of Temptation via cable car, enjoying panoramic views of the ancient city of Jericho while offering prayers and thanksgiving to Almighty God,” Olagoke asserted.

Along the journey to Jericho, she added that the pilgrims also received insights and narratives on several notable landmarks, including the Judean Mountains, Samaria Mountain, Southern Galilee, the Jordan River, the Dead Sea, and other significant locations of biblical and historical importance.





She further explained that the pilgrims were also shown a centuries-old sycamore tree, presented as a replica of the one Zacchaeus climbed to see Jesus, while tour guides encouraged them to remain informed about the sites, devoted in prayer and thankful for the spiritual experience.



“The pilgrims concluded the third day of the pilgrimage activities and retired for the night at the Grand Hotels in Bethlehem,” Olagoke said.