200 families become homeless after earthquake in Indonesia

No fewer than 200 people have been rendered homeless after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia.

The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra was said to have struck at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area but there was no danger of tsunami.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the country’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB said that the earth quake destroyed some properties and that one person was slightly injured.

“One person was injured in the head by falling wood, and a school and health centre were among properties slightly damaged”

On her part, a Mentawai resident, Nurjuli Hasanah said that the quake felt strong and shook her wooden house.

According to her, Some of the residents are still in an evacuation shelter and some have gone back home.

As gathered, Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.

Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, where different tectonic plates of the Earth’s crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

