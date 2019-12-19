200 contractors jostle for 95 Jigawa Mosque projects

By News Desk

Two hundred contractors have indicated interests on opened tender for construction of 95 mosques which Jigawa State Government declared public recently and announced plan to build the place of worship across 30 constituencies in the state.

It was learnt that office of Secretary to the State Government had received hundreds of interests from various firms demonstrating their competency for the proposed 95 mosques projects.

The Spokesperson for the office, Isma’il Ibrahim, explained that of the planned 95 mosques, 90 would be solely for Friday congregational prayer, while other were designed to serve five daily prayers purposes.

Through a statement issued of Wednesday, Ibrahim disclosed that the bid opening for the project, from Tender Board Committee and Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance, was for the second quarter of 2019 and that process of selecting contractors would be transparent, fair and just.

Meanwhile, one of the contractors, Yusif Saminu, expressed satisfaction on the bid opening process just as he commended the state government for giving the 200 contractors opportunities to participate in the bidding.