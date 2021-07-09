200 Borno students get Zulum’s UNILAG scholarships

No fewer than 200 Borno State indigenous students would be benefiting from Governor Babagana Zulum’s University of Lagos (UNILAG) full scholarship to study courses of choice at the federal institution located in Akoka, Lagos State.

He added that his administration would sponsor the 200 beneficiaries to specialise in different courses at the University of Lagos as part of his administration’s developmental agenda, particularly the education sector to bring about the needed paradigm shift.

Zulum, who made the announcement yesterday when he led Borno State’s delegation to attend the conferment of doctorate degree by UNILAG to Borno born business mogul, Muhammadu Indimi, noted that their experience and exposure after graduation would further help the development of their state of origin.

While commending the institution’s management and staff for their continued support in areas of research and innovation, Zulum noted that UNILAG’s consistency in maintaining academic excellence has been point of reference to other institutions and pride to the nation.

Furthermore, the govenor commended UNILAG on behalf of Borno State for identifying and awarding Indimi, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Borno State University, as an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa).

On his part, UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, assured the public that the varsity would continue to do its best in molding the right kind of graduates required to build the nation and make Nigeria proud.

The VC said that the three-day convocation ceremony culminates into the graduation of a total of 15,733 students comprised of first degrees and postgraduate degrees.

Dignitaries at the occasion include Shehu of Borno and Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Abubakar Elkanemi, business mogul and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Vice-Chancellors of Borno State University Prof. Umar Sandabe, and that of University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, who delivered goodwill messages at the occasion.

Others were former Governor of Borno, Senator Kashim Shettima, Borno’s APC State Chairman, Ali Dalori, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and Sen. Mohammed Abba Aji, the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Tetfund Chairman, Kashim Mutawwalli.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

