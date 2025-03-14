20-year-old housewife kills co-wife in Jigawa

A domestic dispute between two wives in Jigawa State has ended in tragedy after one of the woman, 20-year-old Rukayyah Amadu, killed her co-wife, Asiyah Amadu, by pouring boiling water on her.

It was learnt that the mild disagreement which started between them in Buju village, Dutse Local Government Area further degenerated with the suspect grabbing a pot containing hot water and emptied it on the deceased.

After the act, Asiyah sustained severe burns and was rushed to Dutse General Hospital, where medical experts pronounced her dead.

Following the doctors report, Police arrested the suspect, who confessed to the crime after interrogation in the state.

The Jigawa police command spokesperson, SP Lawan Adam, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.

In another shocking incident, a five-week-old bride, Zainab Ibrahim, was found unconscious in a pool of blood at her home in Warware Quarters, Hadejia.

Adam revealed that policemen attached to the Command arrived at the scene and discovered a deep cut on the deceased throat.

The police spokesperson added that she was rushed to the hospital by the law enforcement agency and relatives but was pronounced dead by medical experts after arrival.

According to him, the command has launched an investigation to ascertain what transpired before as well as after and are working to track down those responsible for the act.