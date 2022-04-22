20 worshippers injure during bomb explosion in Afghanistan

No fewer than 20 worshippers were reported to have sustained injuries during a bomb explosion that occurred during a Friday prayer at a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

It was learnt that the bomb went off when dozens of worshippers had gathered at the mosque to observe their prayer and disrupted the religious service in the city.

The Kunduz province commander, Qari Badri, who confirmed the explosion, said that the authorities could not ascertain perpetrators of the attack.

Badri, in a statement released after the attack, stated that emergency officials have been deployed to the scene to provide medical care for the victims.

According to the statement, at least 20 people had been killed or wounded in the blast at a Mosque at the northern Afghanistan city of Kunduz. It was not clear who was behind the explosion.”

“Several blasts claimed by Islamic State hit the northern cities of Kundu and Mazar-i-Sharif the previous day. One of them, at a mosque and another day earlier at a school in western Kabul, targeted the Shi’ite minority.”

