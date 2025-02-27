20 Taraba youths in police net over arms possession

As part of ongoing efforts to curb crime across the state, the Taraba Police Command, has arrested 20 youths for possessing illegal arms.

The suspects were caught in possession AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of live ammunition, three Dane guns, a bow and arrow, along with a motorcycle, underscoring the potential danger they posed to the community.

In a statement released by the command’s spokesperson Abdullahi Usman on Thursday, the suspects were apprehended after operatives of the enforcement agency raided their criminal hideouts at the Wamunchi dry season rice farms.

According to Usman the 20 suspects have been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further inquiries.

Commending the officers for the success of the operation, the Inspector General of Police reassured residents of Taraba and neighbouring areas that security forces remain committed to dismantling criminal networks.

The IGP also urged the public to collaborate with security agencies by sharing relevant information that could aid future crackdowns on youths involved in criminal activities in the state.