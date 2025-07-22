20 students die in Bangladeshi air force jet crashes

No fewer than 20 people have been confirmed dead and 170 others sustained varying degrees of injuries after the country’s air force jet crashed into a school campus, causing unrest at the scene.

The Bangladeshi jet, F-7 jet, was said to have experienced a mechanical fault after taking off from its location for a training exercise flight in the country.

Confirming the crash yesterday, the country’s military narrated that the captain’s efforts to avoid the school, Milestone School and College, proved abortive, resulting in emergency landing in the premises which resulted in casualties which included the driver.

A teacher, Rezaul Islam, at the school situated in Uttara suburb in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, disclosed that the incident caused a huge fire and thick smoke in the campus premises causing unrest at the scene.

Islam, disclosed that the incident which happened at about 1pm, saw more than 50 students of ages four and 18 years rushed to the hospital with severe degree of injuries needing urgent medical intervention.

Another teacher, Masud Tarik, said, ”I saw the plane hit directly into the building. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke. There were many guardians and kids here”

A 10 year-old student (name withheld) said: ”I had just left the building after finishing an exam and I saw the plane hit the building right in front of my eyes. My best friend died in the incident.”