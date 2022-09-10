20 passengers die during auto crash in Oyo

No fewer than 20 passengers were reported to have died when a commercial bus collided with another vehicle and went up in flames in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo state,

Meanwhile, two persons survived the auto crash but they were said to have suffered different degrees of burns during the accident in the state.

The auto crash was confirmed by the Oyo Police Command and Chairman of Ibarapa Local Council, Gbenga Obalowo, on Saturday to newsmen.

Obalowo narrated that the accident occurred yesterday night in Lanlate axis of the Council, describing the auto crash as fatal.

The chairman, who disclosed that 20 people died and two sustained burns, narrated that both vehicles conveying passengers caught fire immediately after the collision with the occupants burnt.

After Obalowo blamed the accident on speeding and reckless driving on the part of both drivers, another senior police officer confirmed the tragedy in the state.

Last year, Nigeria recorded 10,637 road accidents which claimed 5,101 lives and injured more than 30,000 people, according to figures by the road safety commission.

